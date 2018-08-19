US Concrete Inc (USCR) Stake Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.54% of US Concrete worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 208.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in US Concrete by 27.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in US Concrete by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in US Concrete by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 327,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in US Concrete by 28.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,306.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $521,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,608,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,901. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Concrete stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

