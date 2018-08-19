Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Achieves $27.36 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $7,242.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $137.39 or 0.02135657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,446.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.36 or 0.08896825 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00066517 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001138 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003211 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,102 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

