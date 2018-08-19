Universal Insurance (UVE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Insurance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7809792900662 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. 243,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,180. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $209.79 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,938,612.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Donaghy sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $445,057.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 458,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,391,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,505 shares of company stock worth $6,426,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.