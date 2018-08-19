Universal Display Co. (OLED) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $404,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $505,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.5% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 141,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.