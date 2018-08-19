Universal Display Co. (OLED) Director Sells $1,792,650.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,030.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

