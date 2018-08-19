Unit (UNT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Unit (NYSE:UNT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 49.2547167700725 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts have commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE UNT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.87. Unit has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.88 million. Unit had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Unit will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

