Ultra Petroleum (UPL) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Financial Comparison

Ultra Petroleum (NYSE: CPG) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million 0.23 $177.14 million $2.03 0.52 Crescent Point Energy $2.55 billion 1.34 -$95.65 million $0.14 44.43

Ultra Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultra Petroleum and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67 Crescent Point Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 153.22%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ultra Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 192.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum -23.49% -21.81% 15.23% Crescent Point Energy -16.48% 1.80% 1.02%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Ultra Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in approximately 112,000 gross acres in Wyoming. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada..

