UGI (UGI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

UGI (NYSE:UGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $55.47 on Friday. UGI has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,608.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,640 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in UGI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.