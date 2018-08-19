UBS Group Upgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to “Outperform”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $244.82 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $157.37 and a 1-year high of $269.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

