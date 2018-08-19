UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hexcel (HXL)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Hexcel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $58,086,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.