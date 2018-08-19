UBS Group Begins Coverage on Barnes Group (B)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Barnes Group stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

