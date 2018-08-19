U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,660,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,033,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 512,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

