Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 46.9% in the first quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 113,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE TWO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

