Twin Tree Management LP Invests $585,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,614,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,459,000 after purchasing an additional 293,285 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,161,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $85,388,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $190,968.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock worth $4,280,720. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

