Twin Tree Management LP Invests $431,000 in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stock

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Instinet began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

