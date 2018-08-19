Twin Tree Management LP Invests $367,000 in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

