Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Receives $41.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 988,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,211. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.12. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

