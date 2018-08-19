TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,035,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $1,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

