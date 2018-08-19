Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 16,525 Allergan plc (AGN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $185.60 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $237.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

