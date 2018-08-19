Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.49 Million in Gartner Inc (IT) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after purchasing an additional 662,107 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,977,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,407,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 64.8% in the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $250,915.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,216. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.98 million. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

