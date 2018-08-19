Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.88 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Boston Partners increased its position in SYNNEX by 172.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,501,000 after buying an additional 505,382 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $10,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,458,000 after buying an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SYNNEX by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 77,144 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,792,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $191,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,945.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $32,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,914.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $880,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Shares of SNX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

