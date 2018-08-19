Transocean (RIG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.1782842689224 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Transocean alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.20 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.34.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.