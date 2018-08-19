TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransMontaigne Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.65. TransMontaigne Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransMontaigne Partners will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransMontaigne Partners.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million.

TLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

TransMontaigne Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 8,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. TransMontaigne Partners has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $619.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.795 dividend. This is a boost from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,407,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransMontaigne Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 206,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in TransMontaigne Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

