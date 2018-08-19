TransDigm Group (TDG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.00.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $353.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $377.67.
In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.28, for a total value of $4,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $17,647,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,794,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 541,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 435,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
