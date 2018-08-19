TransDigm Group (TDG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDG. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $353.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.28, for a total value of $4,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $17,647,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,794,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 541,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 435,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

