Transcodium Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $147,830.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00300417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00156288 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,264,181 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

