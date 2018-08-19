Traders Sell Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Strength (PANW)

Investors sold shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) on strength during trading on Friday. $37.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Palo Alto Networks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Palo Alto Networks traded up $2.59 for the day and closed at $213.09

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.53.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $856,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,318,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $419,884.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,975,067.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and have sold 242,195 shares worth $49,347,901. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 123.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 455.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 242.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,730.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.