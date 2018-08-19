Traders Sell Shares of Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $43.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $179.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $136.11 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded up $1.30 for the day and closed at $119.56Specifically, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,426. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 24.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 18.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 22.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1,953.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 408,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.