Traders Sell Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Investors sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $139.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $233.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.35 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $195.56

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

