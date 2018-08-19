Traders Buy W W Grainger (GWW) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $49.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.20 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, W W Grainger had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. W W Grainger traded down ($2.22) for the day and closed at $357.73Specifically, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,247 shares of company stock worth $8,937,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 579.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 43.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 21,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.