Traders Buy Shares of Godaddy (GDDY) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $38.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.80 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Godaddy had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Godaddy traded down ($0.20) for the day and closed at $73.75

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Godaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,503 shares of company stock worth $311,967,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

