Traders Buy Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $82.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.44 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Activision Blizzard had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Activision Blizzard traded down ($0.54) for the day and closed at $69.15

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

