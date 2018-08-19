Trade Desk (TTD) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura upped their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $133.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $15,187,747.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,561.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,215.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,883 shares of company stock valued at $50,722,957 over the last ninety days. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

