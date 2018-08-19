Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Total System Services worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Total System Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,253,000 after buying an additional 329,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Total System Services by 132.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,727,000 after buying an additional 288,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Total System Services by 99.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 272,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services during the second quarter worth approximately $19,148,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

