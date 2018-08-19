Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

TSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Total System Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Total System Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Total System Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Total System Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Total System Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Total System Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. 2,316,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,526. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Total System Services will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.