Total Energy Services (TOT) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOT. CIBC downgraded shares of Total Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$11.65 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$10.55 and a 12-month high of C$15.47.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,293.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,697.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,515 shares of company stock worth $857,233.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

