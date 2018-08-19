Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 53,119 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Shopify worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.84.

Shares of SHOP opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.64 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.