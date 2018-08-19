Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,870 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,320,000 after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,336,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $8,821,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,830,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total transaction of $9,156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $66,236,407. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $329.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.69.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

