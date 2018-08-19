Toby Wegman Sells 2,500 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Stock

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Director Toby Wegman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $129,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioSpecifics Technologies stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

