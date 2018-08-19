TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.87-0.89 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.04-4.10 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TJX opened at $100.35 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

