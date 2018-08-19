Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News stories about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.4239379491317 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NYSE:TIF opened at $128.56 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.