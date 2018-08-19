Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 180,200 Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Atlas Financial comprises about 4.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 5.10% of Atlas Financial worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atlas Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Atlas Financial by 46.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. research analysts anticipate that Atlas Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Atlas Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Atlas Financial news, Director John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of Atlas Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,354 shares in the company, valued at $448,150.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

