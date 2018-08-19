The Western Union Company (WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $92,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,632 shares of company stock worth $2,208,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of WU opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

