The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

