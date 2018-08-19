Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a $69.18 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.02.

TXRH opened at $66.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

