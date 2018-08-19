Tetra Tech (TTEK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Jan K. Auman sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $135,957.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,799,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4,393.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,166,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,733,000 after acquiring an additional 691,409 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 140.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

