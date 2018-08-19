Teleflex (TFX) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 48.2400663143734 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $293.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $203.70 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,802 shares of company stock worth $19,008,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.