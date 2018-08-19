Teladoc (TDOC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Get Teladoc alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Teladoc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $73.95.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $1,791,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,214,445.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,745 shares of company stock valued at $16,547,452. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Teladoc in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Teladoc in the 2nd quarter worth $2,502,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after buying an additional 853,076 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.