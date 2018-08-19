Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.764213446664 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 119,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,602. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 2.56. Teekay Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $288.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

TOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

