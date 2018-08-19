Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

TGLS opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tecnoglass stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

