TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.
TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
FTI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
