TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

FTI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

